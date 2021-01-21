253 New Cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming, 30 New Cases in Natrona County

The Wyoming Department of Health reported 253 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 43,041. 30 new cases were reported for Natrona County, bringing the current number of active cases in Natrona County to 185.

No new deaths were reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, leaving the statewide death total at 550. Of these total deaths, 110 have occurred in Natrona County.

As of Jan. 20, there are 81 COVID-related hospitalizations in Wyoming, 15 of which are housed at the Wyoming Medical Center in Natrona County.

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center currently has the most COVID-related hospitalizations, with 20 patients currently being treated.

Currently 41,040 cases have recovered.