Gov. Gordon Comments on Dept. of Interior Order

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon issued a statement recently addressing an order from the Department of the Interior which suspends approval of new oil and gas leases for 60 days, along with the agency, regulatory, and developmental actions.

You can find the order here.

In his statement, Governor Gordon said the following:

"The Department of Interior’s Secretarial Order temporarily suspending nearly all activities related to leasing and other activities of the Department of the Interior is unnecessary, punitive, and contrary to President Biden’s pledge to unify our nation and get people back to work. At a time when we need to come together, this action only irritates wounds that have barely begun to heal."

Along with this, Gordon stated that this action only further delays any efforts to get more people back to work, as well as halting Wyoming's ability to expand its economy.

"All Wyoming people should be concerned about this action because the revenue from development on public lands drives the funding for schools, healthcare, and other key services," Gordon stated, "These types of federal actions threaten the ability of Wyoming's energy industries to operate in a normal fashion...This is a disheartening start to the new Administration."

