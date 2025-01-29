Hail Prometheus! Natrona County Library celebrates iconic sculpture’s anniversary

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Library will be all fired up next month as it marks the 50th anniversary of its now-iconic Prometheus sculpture.

The sculpture portraying the Greek Titan god and fire thief was created by acclaimed sculptor and University of Wyoming professor Robert Russin, and officially dedicated at the library’s front entrance on Feb. 8, 1975, according to the library. The sculpture has since become one of downtown Casper’s most recognizable and enduring landmarks.

Multiple events are planned by the library throughout February, including on Saturday, Feb. 8, with two events marking the actual dedication anniversary.

The first is Prometheus’ Birthday Party, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the library, featuring a family-friendly gathering filled with crafts, a DIY jewelry and keychain station, cupcakes and cookies, stickers, a scavenger hunt and numerous experts on hand to discuss the sculpture, its artist and the mythology of Prometheus.

The second event on Feb. 8 is an opening reception for an exhibit featuring works by Robert Russin from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Nicolaysen Art Museum. The sculpture will again be lit with beams of light as it was on dedication day, and one of Russin’s sons will be in attendance to discuss his father and his life’s work. A cash bar will featured.

Other events include a discussion on the legend of Prometheus by Casper College English professor Joseph Campbell on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. in the library’s Crawford Room, and a Family STEAM Night at the Science Zone on Thursday, Feb. 27 from 4 to 6 p.m., featuring hands-on interactive experiments. “Add different elements to flames and watch them change color while learning about the fascinating chemistry behind what and how things burn,” said the event description. “Dive into the science of fire and discover its essential role in both nature and human innovation.”

The full list and schedule of events for February at the Natrona County Library can be found here.

