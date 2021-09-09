Hageman Throws Hat In Ring For Wyoming Congressional Seat

Cheyenne attorney Harriet Hageman has officially jumped into the race for Wyoming's lone congressional seat.

She posted this comment on Facebook this morning:

''I’m running for Congress because I am a Deep-Rooted Wyomingite who is sick of being misrepresented in Washington. We need a Tough Conservative to stand up against Nancy Pelosi, not help her divide Republicans. Join me>>> https://bit.ly/3l1eyyY''

Hageman ran for governor in 2018, finishing third in the GOP primary behind Mark Gordon--who was later elected to the seat-- and Foster Friess. Hageman is expected to be endorsed by former President Donald Trump, according to a report from Politico.

The congressional seat is currently held by Rep. Liz Cheney, who has engaged in a war of words with the former president ever since she voted for his impeachment in January, one of only 10 house Republicans to do so.

Even though the Wyoming primary election will not be held until August of 2022, a long list of challengers has jumped into the race, all more or less vying for the support of Trump's voters. Those candidates include state lawmakers Anthony Bouchard and Chuck Gray, Laramie County attorney Darrin Smith, Marissa Joy Selvig of Riverton, and several others.

Trump has said repeatedly that he wants Cheney's opponents to coalesce around one candidate so that she cannot win the nomination with a plurality against a split field of candidates.

But it's not clear at this point which of Cheney's challengers--if any--would drop out of the race if the former president does in fact endorse Hageman.

Bouchard would appear unlikely to drop out based on comments on his Facebook page on Wednesday in which he referred to Hageman as Liz Cheney's ''BFF."