Gunshot Victim in Casper Shooting Identified

Natrona County Coroner James Whipps has identified the decedent as 30-year-old Brandon Arguello Lopez of Casper. An autopsy has been conducted and next of kin have been notified.

Lopez' death has been linked to the shooting in Casper on Feb. 1 near the 1200 block of West 15th Street in Casper. Casper Police earlier stated that an unconscious man had been found and transported to Wyoming Medical Center with a gunshot wound.

The police have not said if anyone else was hurt as a result of the shooting or if any arrests have been made.

They are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Casper Police Department via pdtips@casperwy.gov. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit information through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming at www.crime-stoppers.com or by calling (307) 577-8477.