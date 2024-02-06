Gunshot Victim in Casper Shooting Identified

Gunshot Victim in Casper Shooting Identified

Google Maps

Natrona County Coroner James Whipps has identified the decedent as 30-year-old Brandon Arguello Lopez of Casper. An autopsy has been conducted and next of kin have been notified.

Lopez' death has been linked to the shooting in Casper on Feb. 1 near the 1200 block of West 15th Street in Casper. Casper Police earlier stated that an unconscious man had been found and transported to Wyoming Medical Center with a gunshot wound.

The police have not said if anyone else was hurt as a result of the shooting or if any arrests have been made.

They are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Casper Police Department via pdtips@casperwy.gov. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit information through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming at www.crime-stoppers.com or by calling (307) 577-8477.

10 Ways To Help Your Significant Other When They're Grieving

Grief is one of those things that is so hard to watch your significant other go through. How do you do it? Are you doing it right? Here's a start

Gallery Credit: Maitlynn Mossolle

Categories: Casper News

More From K2 Radio