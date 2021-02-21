Guns in Capitol Buildings Divide States After Armed Protests

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — States are going in opposite directions on whether to allow guns in legislative buildings even after insurrectionists breached the U.S. Capitol and protesters forced their way into statehouses nationwide over the past year.

On Thursday, Montana began allowing concealed firearms in the state Capitol for those with permits.

Utah passed a law this month allowing people to carry concealed weapons into its Capitol building without a permit.

But states like Michigan have restricted guns inside their capitols, while others like Washington are considering similar moves.

A review by The Associated Press found that guns are allowed in statehouses in some form in 21 states.

