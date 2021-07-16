GRAPHIC: Casper Police Bodycam Footage Reveals Tragic Events in May 6, 2021 Shooting

WARNING: The following video contains traumatic footage, including the close-range shooting of a suspect. Viewer discretion is highly advised.

The Casper Police officer involved in a May 6, 2021 shooting has been cleared of all charges. In an effort of transparency, the Casper Police Department has released the bodycam footage detailing the events of that night, which can be seen below.

The Casper Police Officer who fatally shot a man following a traffic stop acted within the scope of his duties, police announced on Friday.

