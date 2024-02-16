Grant From Wyoming Community Foundation Used to Rebuild Special Olympics of Wyoming Website

Special Olympics Wyoming has rebuilt their organization’s website made possible by a grant received from the Grace Amspoker Fund and Tony Cate Fund at the Wyoming Community Foundation. SOWY invites you to check out their new website where you will find easy access to information on becoming an athlete, starting a local program, registering for state games and much more.

Special Olympics Wyoming is a nonprofit organization serving children and adults with intellectual disabilities by providing sports training and athletic competition in a variety of well-coached Olympic-type sports. Athletes and their families are never asked to pay to participate. SOWY has worked to increase awareness and inclusion throughout Wyoming and believes funds received will strengthen the work being done.

Special Olympics Wyoming President & CEO, Jennifer Haines, says “the grant from Wyoming Community Foundation was used to rebuild our organization’s website, making it easier for everyone to find and access information about Special Olympics Wyoming programs and services. We are grateful for the support of the Wyoming Community Foundation and could not be more pleased with the result of this project as it gives us the ability to better serve all involved with Special Olympics Wyoming”.

The Wyoming Community Foundation is a nonprofit organization that works with donors to support the charitable causes they care most about. In 2022, the Wyoming Community Foundation granted over $8 million to charitable causes across the state.