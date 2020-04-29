Grand Teton National Park Offerings to Remain Closed

JACKSON, Wyo. (Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide) — Officials say some lodges and other offerings at Grand Teton National Park are not expected to open for the summer season to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reported that the Grand Teton Lodge Company announced Tuesday that Jenny Lake Lodge and Jackson Lake Lodge are not expected to open this year.

Many other facilities’ opening dates have been postponed or canceled.

The park remains closed to the public to discourage travel and tourism amid the pandemic. It is unclear when the park is expected to reopen.