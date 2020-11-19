Grand Teton National Park Names New Superintendent

JACKSON (AP) — Wildlife officials in northwestern Wyoming have named park service veteran Palmer Jenkins, Jr. as the next superintendent of Grand Teton National Park.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reported Wednesday that Jenkins will replace Gopaul Noojibail, who’s been in an acting supervisory role for Teton Park ever since former superintendent David Vela was named acting director of the National Park Service more than two years ago.

Noojibail is expected to revert to deputy superintendent.

Jenkins was the superintendent for Mount Rainier National Park in Washington state since 2018.

It is unclear when Jenkins is expected to start, but he is likely to relocate at the beginning of next year.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Worst Reviews of Wyoming from Awful Tourists