State Superintendent Releases Wyoming Department of Education Strategem for 2023-2027

The Wyoming Department of Education released State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder's three-page plan that aims to guide the Wyoming Department of Education’s focus and priorities for the next three and a half years.

The Superintendent's goal is to create a state education system that is transparent, efficient and encourages parents to play an active role in their child’s schooling.

"I am proud to release one of the most bold action plans ever set forth by a Wyoming State Superintendent," said Degenfelder. "This plan will significantly improve parental rights and transparency, support teachers and better prepare students to be responsible American citizens."

Degenfelder has identified the following six key initiative areas with actionable goals to guide this critical work.

Parental empowerment & eliminating political bias.

Preparing students for jobs through career & technical education.

Developing citizenship for students.

Reducing bureaucracy & creating efficiencies.

Valuing and supporting teachers.

Improving outcomes through early literacy.

"I'm not interested in another report that sits on a shelf," Superintendent Degenfelder said. "This strategic plan is a plan of action. I meant what I said on the campaign trail, and we will deliver on these ambitious goals. Our education system should be reflective of Wyoming people and the Wyoming economy. It is critical that we include the voices of parents, business and education leaders in achieving these goals."

These goals will consider the work of Governor Gordon’s Reimagining & Innovating the Delivery of Education advisory group report and State Board of Education’s Profile of a Graduate, and seek to align these research efforts into measurable progress.

