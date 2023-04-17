Governor Names Director of Wyoming Water Development Office

Gov. Mark Gordon has appointed Jason Mead as the director of the Wyoming Water Development Office, according to a news release from the governor's office.

Mead was the interim director of the office since December 2021 when previous director Brandon Gebhart was named the interim State Engineer.

“I look forward to continuing to work with water users across the State to manage, develop and maintain our water resources for the enjoyment and beneficial use of current and future generations of Wyoming," Mead said in the news release.

Mead began his career in engineering consulting and has worked in the field of water resources for more than 23 years.

For the past 16 years he has worked for the Office, and for the past nine years as the deputy director of the Dam and Reservoir Division

Mead earned a Biological Systems Engineering degree from the University of Nebraska and is a licensed Professional Engineer.

“Jason has demonstrated his experience and expertise throughout his time in the Water Development Office, and in his role as Interim Director,” Gordon said in the news release.

The Wyoming Water Development Program was established in 1975 to promote the optimal development of the state's human, industrial, mineral, agricultural, water and recreational resources, according to its website.

The Wyoming Water Development Office provides for the planning, selection, financing, construction, acquisition, and project operations.

Projects support the conservation, storage, transmission, supply, and use of water necessary in the public interest to develop and preserve the state's water and related land resources.

The Office is overseen by the 10-member Wyoming Water Development Commission. The governor appoints the members to represent the four state water divisions and the Wind River Indian Reservation.

Severance tax distributions fund the Wyoming Water Development Program.

