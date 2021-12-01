Governor Gordon Appoints New Interim State Engineer and Interim Director of Water Development

Governor Gordon announced on Wednesday that he has appointed both an Interim State Engineer and an Interim Director of Water Development.

Get our free mobile app

Brandon Gebhart will serve as Interim State Engineer. He is stepping into the role after the resignation of Greg Lanning, who served as State Engineer for two years.

Per a release from the Governor's office, "The State Engineer serves as the chief water official in the state and is responsible for the general supervision of Wyoming’s waters, including technical, policy and regulatory matters concerning its beneficial use."

The release noted that Gebhart is a native of Wheatland, Wyoming and has spent more than 20 years in consulting engineering. He has worked primarily in the field of water resource and for the past two years has served as the Director of the Wyoming Water Development Office. Gebhart has a degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Wyoming and he is a licensed professional engineer.

As Gebhart takes on the role of State Engineer, Jason Mead will follow in his footsteps, serving as the Interim Director of Water Development. Mead previously served as the Deputy Director of the Dam and Reservoir Division at Water Development. He has worked in water resources for two decades and began his career in engineering consulting. Mead has worked for the Wyoming Water Development Office for 15 years, and has served as the Deputy Director since 2014. He holds a degree in Biological Systems Engineering from the University of Wyoming and he is also a licensed professional engineer.

“I want to thank Greg for serving. His time has been too brief, but it has been valuable to the state,” Governor Gordon said. “Brandon and Jason are assets to Wyoming and I appreciate their willingness to take on additional responsibilities.”

Their appointments are effective as of Monday, December 6, 2021.