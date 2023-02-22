Governor Gordon Sends Senate a List of Nominees for State Offices, Boards, Commissions
Governor Mark Gordon sent the Wyoming Senate a letter including a list of nominees for numerous state offices, boards and commissions.
"We are delighted to present to you these names which represent some of the brightest and most dedicated in our state," read Gordon's letter to the Senate President.
AERONAUTICS COMMISSION – DISTRICTS – TERM LIMITS
• Reappointment(s):
Sigsbee Duck – At-Large – Teton
Bruce McCormack – District 4 – Park
• New appointment(s):
Dean McClain – District 1 – Goshen
AGRICULTURE BOARD – DISTRICTS – PARTY SPLIT
• Reappointment(s):
Mike Riley – District 5 – Big Horn – R
AGRICULTURE AND NATURAL RESOURCE MEDIATION BOARD
• Reappointment(s):
Mary Martin – Teton
ARTS COUNCIL – DISCIPLINES
• Reappointment(s):
Kevin Voyles – Lincoln
• New appointment(s):
Ben Moritz – Albany
Robert Martinez – Fremont
February 22, 2023 2
BARBER EXAMINERS BOARD – DISCIPLINES
• Reappointment(s):
Richard Grauberger – Carbon
• New appointment(s):
Zoe Conard – Fremont (appointed to complete an unexpired term)
BUSINESS COUNCIL – TERM LIMITS
• Reappointment(s):
Alexander Klein – Teton
Erick Arens – Albany
Mark Law – Sheridan
Pamela Thayer – Carbon
Charles (Chuck) Brown – Platte
• New appointment(s):
Elaine Harvey – Big Horn (appointed to complete an unexpired term)
CHILDREN’S TRUST FUND BOARD – DISCIPLINES
• Reappointment(s):
Marguerite Herman – Laramie
• New appointment(s):
Terri Dawson – Johnson
February 22, 2023 3
COMMUNITY COLLEGE COMMISSION – PARTY SPLIT – DISTRICTS – TERM LIMITS
• Reappointment(s):
Gregg Blikre – In-District – Campbell – R
Micah Wyatt – In-District – Fremont – I
• New appointment(s):
Patricia Flynn Elliot – Out-of-District – Big Horn – I
Natalia Macker – Out-of-District – Teton – D
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY – PARTY SPLIT – TERM LIMITS
• Reappointment(s):
Pete Illoway – Laramie – R
CULTURAL TRUST FUND BOARD
• Reappointment(s):
Susan Stubson – Natrona
• New appointment(s):
Brian Beauvais – Park (appointed to complete an unexpired term)
Nathan Doerr – Laramie
February 22, 2023 4
DENTAL EXAMINERS BOARD – DISCIPLINES – TERM LIMITS
• Reappointment(s):
Mark O’Farrell – Sweetwater
Denise Prugh Rasmussen – Natrona
• New appointment(s):
Rodney Hill – Natrona
EDUCATION STATE BOARD – DISCIPLINES – DISTRICTS – TERM LIMITS – PARTY
SPLIT
• New appointment(s):
Reynolds ‘RJ’ Kost – Certified Teachers – Park – R
Joseph Gaspari – District 2 – Carbon – R
Fred Von Ahrens, Jr. – Business/Industry – Sweetwater – R
Matthew (Scott) Crisp – District 3 – Teton – I
Taylor Jacobs – School Board Members – Fremont – R (appointed to complete an
unexpired term)
ENERGY RESOURCES COUNCIL, UW – DISCIPLINES
• Reappointment(s):
Mark Doelger – Natrona
Cindy Crane – Sweetwater
ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY COUNCIL – DISCIPLINES – PARTY SPLIT
• Reappointment(s):
Shane True – Natrona – R
Ryan Greene – Sweetwater – D
Steve Lenz – Crook – R
February 22, 2023 5
EQUALIZATION BOARD – PARTY SPLIT
• Reappointment(s):
Martin Hardsocg – Laramie – R
GAME AND FISH COMMISSION – DISTRICTS – TERM LIMITS – PARTY SPLIT
• New appointment(s):
Russell ‘Rusty’ Bell – District 4 – Campbell – R
John Masterson – District 7 – Natrona – R
GAMING COMMISSION – DISTRICTS – TERM LIMITS
• Reappointment(s):
Richard Currah – District 7 – Fremont
• New appointment(s):
Jenni Wildcat – Tribal Representative – Fremont
Mark Francisco – Law Enforcement Representative – Laramie
Dwane Pacheco – District 2 – Sweetwater (appointed to complete an unexpired term)
Dennis Boal – District 3 – Uinta
Dan Schiffer – District 4 – Sheridan
GEOLOGICAL SURVEY BOARD
• Reappointment(s):
Lisa Lindemann – Laramie
Fred David Searle – Sheridan
February 22, 2023 6
INDUSTRIAL SITING COUNCIL – PARTY SPLIT
• Reappointment(s):
Jeffrey Wallace – Laramie – R
Dustin Spomer – Park – R
• New appointment(s):
Kristin Lee – Laramie – D (appointed for a partial term that expires March 1, 2023;
also appointing for a new full term)
JUDICIAL CONDUCT AND ETHICS – DISCIPLINES – TERM LIMITS
• Reappointment(s):
Keren Meister-Emerich – Laramie
Ryan McConnaughey – Natrona
• New appointment(s):
Nicholas Bellack – Laramie (appointed to complete an unexpired term)
Margaret Farley – Converse (appointed to complete an unexpired term)
LIVESTOCK BOARD – DISTRICTS – DISCIPLINES – TERM LIMITS
• New appointment(s):
Weston Jones – District 5 – Hot Springs
Lexie Painter – District 6 – Niobrara
February 22, 2023 7
MEDICINE BOARD – DISCIPLINES – TERM LIMITS
• Reappointment(s):
Melinda Poyer – Sweetwater
Priscilla Dillon – Sheridan
• New appointment(s):
Emily McGrady – Sweetwater
Dr. Frederick (Eric) Cubin III – Natrona
MENTAL HEALTH PROFESSIONS LICENSING BOARD – DISCIPLINES
• Reappointment(s):
Eric Schlidt – Natrona
Kathleen Farstad – Albany
MINING COUNCIL – DISCIPLINES
• Reappointment(s):
Phillip Dillinger – Johnson
Eric Fagley – Sweetwater
• New appointment(s):
Smokey Deines – Converse
February 22, 2023 8
OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH AND SAFETY COMMISSION – DISCIPLINES
• Reappointment(s):
Chuck Dobkins – Sublette
Peter Perakos – Laramie
• New appointment(s):
Trudy Eisele – Laramie (appointed to complete an unexpired term)
OIL AND GAS CONSERVATION COMMISSION
• Reappointment(s):
Jimmy Goolsby – Natrona
OUTFITTERS AND PROFESSIONAL GUIDES – DISTRICTS – DISCIPLINES
• Reappointment(s):
Lee Livingston – District 5 – Park
• New appointment(s):
Tedd Jenkins – District 3 – Lincoln
PARKS AND CULTURAL RESOURCES COMMISSION – DISTRICTS – PARTY SPLIT
• New appointment(s):
Leslie Stewart – District 6 – Niobrara – R (appointed to complete an unexpired term)
February 22, 2023 9
PAROLE – PARTY SPLIT
• New appointment(s):
Jeff Wasserburger – Campbell – R
PHARMACY – DISCIPLINES – TERM LIMITS
• New appointment(s):
Jonathan Beattie – Sweetwater
PSYCHOLOGY BOARD – DISCIPLINES – TERM LIMITS
• New appointment(s):
Brad Dickey – Teton
Caitlin Pischer – Laramie
Mark Holland – Natrona
Terresa Humphries-Wadsworth – Park
PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION – PARTY SPLIT
• Reappointment(s):
Michael Robinson – Laramie – R
REAL ESTATE COMMISSION – DISCIPLINES – TERM LIMITS
• New appointment(s):
Jezria Latham – Carbon
Wendy Hauck – Campbell
February 22, 2023 10
RETIREMENT SYSTEM BOARD – DISCIPLINES – PARTY SPLIT
• Reappointment(s):
Paul O’Brien – Teton – R
Lesley Travers – Natrona – D
Eric Nelson – Natrona – D
• New appointment(s):
Jeremy Smith – Sheridan – R – (appointed to complete an unexpired term)
Jim Ruby – Laramie – R (appointed for a partial term that expires March 1, 2023; also
appointing for a new full term)
SCHOOL FACILITIES COMMISSION – PARTY SPLIT – DISTRICTS – DISCIPLINES
• Reappointment(s):
Tom Farrens – District 3 – Uinta – I
• New appointment(s):
Jacklyn (Jackie) Van Mark – District 1 – Goshen – R
Robert McCray – District 5 – Park – R
Bruce Thoren – District 7 – Fremont – R
TOURISM BOARD – DISTRICTS – TERM LIMITS
• Reappointment(s):
John Johnson – District 2 – Natrona
Quintin Blair – District 5 – Park
Robert (Budd) Betts – At-large – Fremont
• New appointment(s):
Charisse Meadows Haws – District 6 – Teton (appointed to complete an unexpired
term)
February 22, 2023 11
TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION – DISTRICTS – TERM LIMITS – PARTY SPLIT
• New appointment(s):
Stan Blake – District 2 – Sweetwater – D
James Willox – District 7 – Converse – R
Mike Baker – District 5 – Hot Springs – R
UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE COMMISSION – PARTY SPLIT
• New appointment(s):
Heather Schoning – R
UW BOARD OF TRUSTEES – PARTY SPLIT – DISTRICTS
• Reappointment(s):
David Fall – District 4 – Campbell – I
Kermit Brown – District 2 – Albany – R
Laura Schmid-Pizzato – District 2 – Sweetwater – Unaffiliated
• New appointment(s):
Jim Mathis – District 1 – Platte – R
VETERINARY MEDICINE – TERM LIMITS – DISCIPLINES
• New appointment(s):
Jennifer Gage – Sheridan
Ben Osborne – Uinta
February 22, 2023 12
WATER DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION – PARTY SPLIT – DISTRICTS – DISCIPLINES –
TERM LIMITS
• Reappointment(s):
John Lawson – Division 1 – Natrona – R
Mark Kot – Division 4 – Sweetwater – D
• New appointment(s):
Todd Hoese – Division 2 – Crook – R
Dennis Pince – Division 3 – Fremont – R (appointed for a partial term that expires
March 1, 2023; also appointing for a new full term)
WILDLIFE AND NATURAL RESOURCE TRUST ACCOUNT – DISTRICTS –
DISCIPLINES
• Reappointment(s):
Christine Haswell – District 4 – Sheridan
Carroll (Pidge) Fulton – District 5 – Park
• New appointment(s):
JD Williams – District 8 – Niobrara
February 22, 2023 13
AGENCY DIRECTORS
FOR SENATE CONFIRMATION
State Engineer
Brandon Gebhart (six year term – reappointment; previously appointed to fill a partial term)
State Inspector of Mines
Heather Kroupa (two year term – reappointment; corrected appointment date)
Office of Consumer Advocate
Anthony Ornelas
Chief Information Officer
Timothy Sheehan (as Interim Director)