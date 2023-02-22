Governor Gordon Sends Senate a List of Nominees for State Offices, Boards, Commissions

Governor Mark Gordon sent the Wyoming Senate a letter including a list of nominees for numerous state offices, boards and commissions.

"We are delighted to present to you these names which represent some of the brightest and most dedicated in our state," read Gordon's letter to the Senate President.

AERONAUTICS COMMISSION – DISTRICTS – TERM LIMITS

• Reappointment(s):

Sigsbee Duck – At-Large – Teton

Bruce McCormack – District 4 – Park

• New appointment(s):

Dean McClain – District 1 – Goshen

AGRICULTURE BOARD – DISTRICTS – PARTY SPLIT

• Reappointment(s):

Mike Riley – District 5 – Big Horn – R

AGRICULTURE AND NATURAL RESOURCE MEDIATION BOARD

• Reappointment(s):

Mary Martin – Teton

ARTS COUNCIL – DISCIPLINES

• Reappointment(s):

Kevin Voyles – Lincoln

• New appointment(s):

Ben Moritz – Albany

Robert Martinez – Fremont

February 22, 2023 2

BARBER EXAMINERS BOARD – DISCIPLINES

• Reappointment(s):

Richard Grauberger – Carbon

• New appointment(s):

Zoe Conard – Fremont (appointed to complete an unexpired term)

BUSINESS COUNCIL – TERM LIMITS

• Reappointment(s):

Alexander Klein – Teton

Erick Arens – Albany

Mark Law – Sheridan

Pamela Thayer – Carbon

Charles (Chuck) Brown – Platte

• New appointment(s):

Elaine Harvey – Big Horn (appointed to complete an unexpired term)

CHILDREN’S TRUST FUND BOARD – DISCIPLINES

• Reappointment(s):

Marguerite Herman – Laramie

• New appointment(s):

Terri Dawson – Johnson

February 22, 2023 3

COMMUNITY COLLEGE COMMISSION – PARTY SPLIT – DISTRICTS – TERM LIMITS

• Reappointment(s):

Gregg Blikre – In-District – Campbell – R

Micah Wyatt – In-District – Fremont – I

• New appointment(s):

Patricia Flynn Elliot – Out-of-District – Big Horn – I

Natalia Macker – Out-of-District – Teton – D

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY – PARTY SPLIT – TERM LIMITS

• Reappointment(s):

Pete Illoway – Laramie – R

CULTURAL TRUST FUND BOARD

• Reappointment(s):

Susan Stubson – Natrona

• New appointment(s):

Brian Beauvais – Park (appointed to complete an unexpired term)

Nathan Doerr – Laramie

February 22, 2023 4

DENTAL EXAMINERS BOARD – DISCIPLINES – TERM LIMITS

• Reappointment(s):

Mark O’Farrell – Sweetwater

Denise Prugh Rasmussen – Natrona

• New appointment(s):

Rodney Hill – Natrona

EDUCATION STATE BOARD – DISCIPLINES – DISTRICTS – TERM LIMITS – PARTY

SPLIT

• New appointment(s):

Reynolds ‘RJ’ Kost – Certified Teachers – Park – R

Joseph Gaspari – District 2 – Carbon – R

Fred Von Ahrens, Jr. – Business/Industry – Sweetwater – R

Matthew (Scott) Crisp – District 3 – Teton – I

Taylor Jacobs – School Board Members – Fremont – R (appointed to complete an

unexpired term)

ENERGY RESOURCES COUNCIL, UW – DISCIPLINES

• Reappointment(s):

Mark Doelger – Natrona

Cindy Crane – Sweetwater

ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY COUNCIL – DISCIPLINES – PARTY SPLIT

• Reappointment(s):

Shane True – Natrona – R

Ryan Greene – Sweetwater – D

Steve Lenz – Crook – R

February 22, 2023 5

EQUALIZATION BOARD – PARTY SPLIT

• Reappointment(s):

Martin Hardsocg – Laramie – R

GAME AND FISH COMMISSION – DISTRICTS – TERM LIMITS – PARTY SPLIT

• New appointment(s):

Russell ‘Rusty’ Bell – District 4 – Campbell – R

John Masterson – District 7 – Natrona – R

GAMING COMMISSION – DISTRICTS – TERM LIMITS

• Reappointment(s):

Richard Currah – District 7 – Fremont

• New appointment(s):

Jenni Wildcat – Tribal Representative – Fremont

Mark Francisco – Law Enforcement Representative – Laramie

Dwane Pacheco – District 2 – Sweetwater (appointed to complete an unexpired term)

Dennis Boal – District 3 – Uinta

Dan Schiffer – District 4 – Sheridan

GEOLOGICAL SURVEY BOARD

• Reappointment(s):

Lisa Lindemann – Laramie

Fred David Searle – Sheridan

February 22, 2023 6

INDUSTRIAL SITING COUNCIL – PARTY SPLIT

• Reappointment(s):

Jeffrey Wallace – Laramie – R

Dustin Spomer – Park – R

• New appointment(s):

Kristin Lee – Laramie – D (appointed for a partial term that expires March 1, 2023;

also appointing for a new full term)

JUDICIAL CONDUCT AND ETHICS – DISCIPLINES – TERM LIMITS

• Reappointment(s):

Keren Meister-Emerich – Laramie

Ryan McConnaughey – Natrona

• New appointment(s):

Nicholas Bellack – Laramie (appointed to complete an unexpired term)

Margaret Farley – Converse (appointed to complete an unexpired term)

LIVESTOCK BOARD – DISTRICTS – DISCIPLINES – TERM LIMITS

• New appointment(s):

Weston Jones – District 5 – Hot Springs

Lexie Painter – District 6 – Niobrara

February 22, 2023 7

MEDICINE BOARD – DISCIPLINES – TERM LIMITS

• Reappointment(s):

Melinda Poyer – Sweetwater

Priscilla Dillon – Sheridan

• New appointment(s):

Emily McGrady – Sweetwater

Dr. Frederick (Eric) Cubin III – Natrona

MENTAL HEALTH PROFESSIONS LICENSING BOARD – DISCIPLINES

• Reappointment(s):

Eric Schlidt – Natrona

Kathleen Farstad – Albany

MINING COUNCIL – DISCIPLINES

• Reappointment(s):

Phillip Dillinger – Johnson

Eric Fagley – Sweetwater

• New appointment(s):

Smokey Deines – Converse

February 22, 2023 8

OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH AND SAFETY COMMISSION – DISCIPLINES

• Reappointment(s):

Chuck Dobkins – Sublette

Peter Perakos – Laramie

• New appointment(s):

Trudy Eisele – Laramie (appointed to complete an unexpired term)

OIL AND GAS CONSERVATION COMMISSION

• Reappointment(s):

Jimmy Goolsby – Natrona

OUTFITTERS AND PROFESSIONAL GUIDES – DISTRICTS – DISCIPLINES

• Reappointment(s):

Lee Livingston – District 5 – Park

• New appointment(s):

Tedd Jenkins – District 3 – Lincoln

PARKS AND CULTURAL RESOURCES COMMISSION – DISTRICTS – PARTY SPLIT

• New appointment(s):

Leslie Stewart – District 6 – Niobrara – R (appointed to complete an unexpired term)

February 22, 2023 9

PAROLE – PARTY SPLIT

• New appointment(s):

Jeff Wasserburger – Campbell – R

PHARMACY – DISCIPLINES – TERM LIMITS

• New appointment(s):

Jonathan Beattie – Sweetwater

PSYCHOLOGY BOARD – DISCIPLINES – TERM LIMITS

• New appointment(s):

Brad Dickey – Teton

Caitlin Pischer – Laramie

Mark Holland – Natrona

Terresa Humphries-Wadsworth – Park

PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION – PARTY SPLIT

• Reappointment(s):

Michael Robinson – Laramie – R

REAL ESTATE COMMISSION – DISCIPLINES – TERM LIMITS

• New appointment(s):

Jezria Latham – Carbon

Wendy Hauck – Campbell

February 22, 2023 10

RETIREMENT SYSTEM BOARD – DISCIPLINES – PARTY SPLIT

• Reappointment(s):

Paul O’Brien – Teton – R

Lesley Travers – Natrona – D

Eric Nelson – Natrona – D

• New appointment(s):

Jeremy Smith – Sheridan – R – (appointed to complete an unexpired term)

Jim Ruby – Laramie – R (appointed for a partial term that expires March 1, 2023; also

appointing for a new full term)

SCHOOL FACILITIES COMMISSION – PARTY SPLIT – DISTRICTS – DISCIPLINES

• Reappointment(s):

Tom Farrens – District 3 – Uinta – I

• New appointment(s):

Jacklyn (Jackie) Van Mark – District 1 – Goshen – R

Robert McCray – District 5 – Park – R

Bruce Thoren – District 7 – Fremont – R

TOURISM BOARD – DISTRICTS – TERM LIMITS

• Reappointment(s):

John Johnson – District 2 – Natrona

Quintin Blair – District 5 – Park

Robert (Budd) Betts – At-large – Fremont

• New appointment(s):

Charisse Meadows Haws – District 6 – Teton (appointed to complete an unexpired

term)

February 22, 2023 11

TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION – DISTRICTS – TERM LIMITS – PARTY SPLIT

• New appointment(s):

Stan Blake – District 2 – Sweetwater – D

James Willox – District 7 – Converse – R

Mike Baker – District 5 – Hot Springs – R

UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE COMMISSION – PARTY SPLIT

• New appointment(s):

Heather Schoning – R

UW BOARD OF TRUSTEES – PARTY SPLIT – DISTRICTS

• Reappointment(s):

David Fall – District 4 – Campbell – I

Kermit Brown – District 2 – Albany – R

Laura Schmid-Pizzato – District 2 – Sweetwater – Unaffiliated

• New appointment(s):

Jim Mathis – District 1 – Platte – R

VETERINARY MEDICINE – TERM LIMITS – DISCIPLINES

• New appointment(s):

Jennifer Gage – Sheridan

Ben Osborne – Uinta

February 22, 2023 12

WATER DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION – PARTY SPLIT – DISTRICTS – DISCIPLINES –

TERM LIMITS

• Reappointment(s):

John Lawson – Division 1 – Natrona – R

Mark Kot – Division 4 – Sweetwater – D

• New appointment(s):

Todd Hoese – Division 2 – Crook – R

Dennis Pince – Division 3 – Fremont – R (appointed for a partial term that expires

March 1, 2023; also appointing for a new full term)

WILDLIFE AND NATURAL RESOURCE TRUST ACCOUNT – DISTRICTS –

DISCIPLINES

• Reappointment(s):

Christine Haswell – District 4 – Sheridan

Carroll (Pidge) Fulton – District 5 – Park

• New appointment(s):

JD Williams – District 8 – Niobrara

February 22, 2023 13

AGENCY DIRECTORS

FOR SENATE CONFIRMATION

State Engineer

Brandon Gebhart (six year term – reappointment; previously appointed to fill a partial term)

State Inspector of Mines

Heather Kroupa (two year term – reappointment; corrected appointment date)

Office of Consumer Advocate

Anthony Ornelas

Chief Information Officer

Timothy Sheehan (as Interim Director)