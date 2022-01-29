Governor Gordon Assembles Team to Focus on Federal Infrastructure Bill

Governor Gordon has established a team to, in his words, "ensure federal infrastructure bill is implemented on Wyoming's terms."

That comes from a news release from the governor's office, in which it stated that federal programs and grants are about to open because of the Federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

"These could present both opportunities and challenges for Wyoming. To analyze options, prioritize which grants to apply for, and to make sure state entities align efforts to Wyoming’s values, Governor Mark Gordon has announced that he will coordinate efforts between agencies.

To do this, the Governor as appointed Rob Creager, a senior policy adviser in the Governor's office, to be the IIJA Implementation Coordinator. He will work with a group of agency personnel also assigned by the Governor.

Creager, according to the release, has served as Senior Business and Economic Advisor, and has also served as a Federal liaison for the Governor's office, since 2019. He is a Casper native who holds a Bachelor's Degree in Finance from the University of Wyoming.

Crager will be joined by Russell Noel, the Deputy Director of the Wyoming Department of Administration & Information. He will provide assistance in coordinating the efforts of the executive branch agencies that are receiving federal funds and/or applying for grants.

“A coordinated effort will ensure that we have an organized approach and target our resources to ensure our efforts are aligned with Wyoming’s needs and values,” Governor Gordon said.