Governor Gordon Appoints Darin Westby Interim Director of WYDOT

Governor Gordon recently announced that he has appointed Darin Westby the Interim Director of the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

That's according to a release from the Governor's office, which stated that Westby was one of five names submitted to the Governor from the Wyoming Transportation Commission, after Luke Reiner retired from the position.

The release states that Westby has served as the Director of the Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources since 2016 after serving with the agency for 15 years. Prior to that, he worked for 18 years in State government. The release notes that Westby has more than 28 years of experience in environmental, architectural, engineering, construction, and management fields.

He received his Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Wyoming and he also holds a Civil Professional Engineering license and a certificate in public management.

“After interviewing all five candidates, it was clear that each was well-suited to lead this important agency,” Governor Gordon said. “Darin’s background in state government, his experience as a professional engineer and with contracting, and his previous work managing a complex state agency complete with law-enforcement personnel, made him the ideal candidate for this critical interim position.”

Westby will serve as the Interim Director of WYDOT while the Wyoming Transportation Commission searches for a new permanent director.

While Westby serves as the interim director, Governor Gordon appointed Dave Glenn the Acting Director of Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources. Glenn has worked for the agency since 2015 and is currently the Deputy Director of State Parks. He oversees the Wyoming Outdoor Recreation Office as well.

“I am honored to be nominated by the Transportation Commission and appointed by the Governor to fill the interim director position,” Westby said. “I am excited to work with all of the agency’s commissions, programs and employees to further the mission of supporting Wyoming’s economy by providing a safe and effective transportation system.”