Governor Gordon Appoints Dave Glenn Director of Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources

Governor Mark Gordon has appointed Dave Glenn Director of Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources. Glenn has served as Acting Director of the agency since March, when Director Darin Westby was appointed Interim Director of the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

Glenn has worked for Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources since 2015, most recently as Deputy Director of State Parks, where he was responsible for all planning and operations of the Platte River and Bighorn Basin districts, as well as the Office of Outdoor Recreation, off-highway vehicle and non-motorized trails programs. He has over 35 years of professional experience in the outdoor recreation and outdoor education industry in Wyoming.

“Dave’s tenure and experience at State Parks, along with his understanding of the breadth of the agency’s mission will serve the state well moving forward,” Governor Gordon said.

Glenn thanked Governor Gordon for his support. “I am humbled to be chosen to lead such a diverse agency full of passionate and professional people,” Glenn said. “Our goal moving forward is to have the best staff, providing the best services to Wyoming’s citizens and visitors.”