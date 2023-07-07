Gov. Mark Gordon has appointed Natrona County Assistant District Attorney Kevin Taheri as a circuit court judge for the Seventh Judicial District serving Natrona County, according to a press release from the Governor's Office on Friday evening.

"Kevin’s trial experience as a prosecutor and his extensive history working in the Seventh District will serve him well as a Circuit Court judge,” Gordon said

Taheri’s appointment fills the vacancy left by the retirement of Circuit Court Judge Michael N. Patchen.

Taheri has been a prosecutor in the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office since 2000.

He also has served as an attorney with Wyoming Legal Services in Casper.

Taheri grew up in Laramie and earned his Bachelor's and Juris Doctorate degrees from the University of Wyoming.

“I am very pleased to have the confidence of the Judicial Nominating Commission and Governor Gordon, and I promise to work hard to make them proud of their decision,” Taheri said in the press release.