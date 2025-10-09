Natrona County Arrest Log (10/08/25 – 10/09/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Sergio Gonzalez, 34 - Serve Jail Time
Robert Ford, 50 - Fail to Register as a Sex Offender - 1st
William De-Jesus, 45 - Forgery, Possession - Plant, Fail to Appear
Cory Campbell, 42 - Use Controlled Substance - SCH I, II or III
Jacob Fleury, 32 - District Court Bench Warrant
Christian Klein, 35 - County Warrant/Hold
Nicholas Richard, 22 - Courtesy Hold
Bryce Bedsaul, 26 - Fail to Appear
Daniel Burgess, 43 - Possession - Powder or Crystal, Hold for WSP, Possession - Powder or Crystal
Christopher Syverson, 43 - Failure to Appear
Adya Deane, 24 - Domestic Battery - 1st, Fail to Appear
Andrea Scribner, 42 - Use Controlled Substance - SCH I, II, III
Jacob Southern, 31 - Fail to Appear, Possession - Powder or Crystal
Russell Cooley, 35 - Hold for CAC
Danny Ainsworth, 59 - Fail to Appear, Possession - Powder or Crystal
Cynthia Landsberger, 42 - Open Container, Insurance Violation, Registration, Fail to Comply
Samantha Purdin, 59 - Probation Violation
Timothy Jones-Miller, 37 - District Court Bench Warrant, Criminal Warrant, Fail to Comply
Johnathan Quiver, 29 - Public Intoxication
