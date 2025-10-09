Natrona County Arrest Log (10/08/25 – 10/09/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Sergio Gonzalez, 34 - Serve Jail Time

Robert Ford, 50 - Fail to Register as a Sex Offender - 1st

William De-Jesus, 45 - Forgery, Possession - Plant, Fail to Appear

Cory Campbell, 42 - Use Controlled Substance - SCH I, II or III

Jacob Fleury, 32 - District Court Bench Warrant

Christian Klein, 35 - County Warrant/Hold

Nicholas Richard, 22 - Courtesy Hold

Bryce Bedsaul, 26 - Fail to Appear

Daniel Burgess, 43 - Possession - Powder or Crystal, Hold for WSP, Possession - Powder or Crystal

Christopher Syverson, 43 - Failure to Appear

Adya Deane, 24 - Domestic Battery - 1st, Fail to Appear

Andrea Scribner, 42 - Use Controlled Substance - SCH I, II, III

Jacob Southern, 31 - Fail to Appear, Possession - Powder or Crystal

Russell Cooley, 35 - Hold for CAC

Danny Ainsworth, 59 - Fail to Appear, Possession - Powder or Crystal

Cynthia Landsberger, 42 - Open Container, Insurance Violation, Registration, Fail to Comply

Samantha Purdin, 59 - Probation Violation

Timothy Jones-Miller, 37 - District Court Bench Warrant, Criminal Warrant, Fail to Comply

Johnathan Quiver, 29 - Public Intoxication

7 Common Types of Contraband Found in Prisons Items that can pose a risk to the prison environment or threaten the security of the facility. This can include illegal items that can cause harm (e.g., drugs and weapons) or items that are prohibited within the secure area of the facility (e.g., cell phones). Individuals convicted in the federal system of providing or possessing contraband in prison are punished accordingly.

Source: United States Sentencing Commission, Special Edition: Quick Facts.

See more at www.ussc.gov. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM

Casper Policewomen Make up 18% of City's Sworn Officers At CPD, women make up about 18% of the sworn officers, higher than the national average of 14% for local police departments (Bureau of Justice Statistics, Local Police Departments, 2020).

Officer Schulz, a K9 officer, shared what drives her to serve, “I’m motivated by the opportunity to change my city for the better for my family and friends who live and work here."

Officer Brackenrich, who serves both as a patrol officer and Evidence Technician, spoke about the importance of growth in the profession, “Patience is crucial in this line of work, and confidence comes with experience and learning from challenges along the way.”

After graduating college, Detective Husted put herself through a police academy, before joining CPD, “I pursued a career as a police officer because I wanted to have a job where every day was a little different. I am motivated to support my fellow officers continue to help victims receive the justice they deserve.”

Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media