Gov. Gordon Asks for Wyoming Suicide Hotline Funding

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon is asking state legislators to consider appropriating $400,000 for a dedicated statewide suicide hotline.

"While there is a national suicide prevention hotline, Wyoming does not have a locally-based resource," Gordon wrote in a budget letter to the Legislature's Joint Appropriations Committee. "The national suicide prevention hotline is reportedly a poor substitute."

In the letter, Gordon said he has received information over the past month on how to best operate a statewide suicide hotline.

Gordon said he understands the need to "support individuals in Wyoming with suicidal ideation."

Wyoming consistently has one of the worst suicide rates in the US.

The legislature as a whole will go to work next month.