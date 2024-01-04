Gordon Proposes Legislature Set Aside $20 Million to Fight Invasive Species like Cheatgrass

Governor Mark Gordon proposes the legislature set aside $20 million in the upcoming budget to fight invasive species like cheatgrass.

Gordon launched an initiative to kill invasive species (including cheatgrass) in 2019. A key weapon in the fight is an herbicide called Indaziflam.

"...Invasive grasses and weeds are a well-documented threat to the well being of native grasslands and animals like mule deer. Indaziflam is an herbicide that has been tested on private, state and US Forest Service lands and is a proven, necessary, and effective means of control for invasive species such as cheatgrass. I applaud the BLM for completing this process albeit somewhat ploddingly. Assuming the ROD goes as expected, BLM land managers will have an effective tool for 2024 as they work with state agencies to identify treatment areas. Wyoming’s wildlife and range will benefit.”

The current Federal Register says Indaziflam is “not likely to be carcinogenic to humans”. Therefore, the EPA does not expect indaziflam to pose a cancer risk from aggregate exposure.

