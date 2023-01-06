Gordon Names John LaBuda to Circuit Court Judge in 9th District

Gov. Mark Gordon has appointed John LaBuda to be a Circuit Court Judge for the Ninth Judicial District serving Sublette County, he said in a news release on Thursday

LaBuda’s appointment fills the vacancy left by the retirement of Judge Jim Radda in Teton County and the subsequent transfer of Judge Curt Haws from Sublette County to Teton County.

“Once again, this was a difficult decision between three qualified candidates," Gordon said.

"John’s varied legal background, broad knowledge of Wyoming law, temperament, and experience in the Ninth District as a private practice attorney make him a good fit to serve on the Circuit Court bench,” he said.

LaBuda has been a private practice attorney in Pinedale since 2008 and is the managing partner at LaBuda & White.

From 1997 until 2008 he was a partner at Palmer & LaBuda law office in Rock Springs.

LaBuda has served with the Wyoming Public Defender's Office and a Special Assistant Attorney General representing the State of Wyoming Workers Compensation Division. He earned his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Wisconsin at Stevens Point and his Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Wyoming.

“It will be an honor to be the Sublette County Circuit Court Judge,” LaBuda said.

