Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon on Friday announced that the three existing statewide health orders closing a number of businesses and public facilities along with schools have been extended through April 17.

The order closes public schools, dine-in restaurants, bars and coffee shops along with prohibiting gatherings of 10 or more people.

A number of restaurants in Wyoming continue to offer curbside and pickup services in compliance with the order. Earlier this week,Gordon issued an order closing salons and barbershops.

Gordon has hinted that the closures through April 3 may be extended.

As of Friday afternoon, Wyoming has 70 reported coronavirus cases.

