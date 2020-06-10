GOP Lawmakers Aim to Craft Changes to Police Practices

WASHINGTON (AP) — Despite President Donald Trump’s “law and order” approach to demonstrations over the death of George Floyd, Republicans in Congress are quickly, if quietly, trying to craft legislation to change police practices and accountability.

The burst of legislative activity in the Republican ranks is an abrupt turnaround after years of black deaths at the hands of law enforcement. It comes as Trump lashes out at activists who want to “defund the police.”

Democrats have unveiled the most sweeping police overhaul in years, and House leaders have recalled lawmakers back to Washington for a vote on it. The White House hopes for a Senate bill soon.