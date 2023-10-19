Go Big or Go Home: Enormous Skeletons Spotted Around Casper

Giant skeletons are one of the hottest Halloween decorations this year...and they're not easy to get your hands on, either.

People are shelling out $300 for these skellies.

Home Depot sold out of theirs in July. There was a final restock in August, but they were gone even quicker.

Amazon is selling them new for about $700 as of today, Oct. 19.

Good Morning America even shared an Indiana yard featuring giant Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce skeletons for this spooky season.

Home Depot's senior merchant of holiday décor, Lance Allen, told CNN that he and his team were the first ones to market the now-viral, enormous skeletons. He credits a giant trade-show torso for inspiring his team to bring the item to the public.

“It was during the first year of the pandemic, when everybody just needed to smile.”

Consumers in the U.S. have reportedly spent two billion more dollars on Halloween since 2021. This year, American consumers are expected to spend an all-time high of 12.2 billion U.S. dollars for the Halloween season, according to a Statista, a global data and business intelligence platform.

That's up nearly three times the amount Americans spent on Halloween decorations ten years ago.

Skeletons on Lincoln street. Skeletons on Lincoln street. loading...

Going big on Halloween is kind of Casper's thing. Every year, residents are upping the ante with more and more WOW factor.

And might I add, with the leaves changing colors and falling into giant heaps of gold, it's a gorgeous time to walk around the local neighborhoods and check out all the fall decorations.

Remember the skeletal KISS Cover Band last year?