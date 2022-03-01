Girls State Wrestling Championships Held in Casper

The de-facto girl's high school wrestling championships were held on Sunday in Casper in conjunction with the Sarah Tolin Memorial Tournament at the Ford Center. Girls have wrestled with the boys all season long on the Wyoming prep scene but this is the first time that a championship event has been held, just for the ladies. The minimum required amount of schools have expressed interest in sanctioning the sport and a meeting will be held in April to address that issue.

81 girls in a variety of ages groups competed in Casper and here are the results from the high school-aged division.

101-113 LBS.

1. Rebekah Anderson-Moorcroft 2. Maddox Gehlhausen-Pinedale 3. Clair Knerr-Laramie

112-120 LBS.

1. Alleynah Ronnau-Cheyenne East 2. Kyah Miller-Newcastle 3. Avianca Guzman-Laramie

114-116 LBS.

1. Tai McBride-Jackson 2. Andraya Canchola-Natrona County 3. Dani Duarte-Shoshoni

116-123 LBS.

1. Yessina Teague-Powell 2. Rhiley Wegner-Lovell 3. Abby Vroman-Cheyenne Central

124-127 LBS.

1, Veil Foreman-Jackson 2. Josie Houk-Torrington 3. Teila Peters-Buffalo

132-137 LBS.

Chloe Palmer-Wheatland 2. Lynsey Gray-Moorcroft 3. Avery Lane-Lovell

138-141 LBS

1. Brinley Green-Rawlins, 2. Charlie Marie Jackson-Burns 3. Layla Elliot-Moorcroft

139-143 LBS.

1. Meadow King-Cheyenne Central 2. Ayse Richardson-Kelly Walsh 3. Jazlynne Gonzoles-Wheatland

153-154 LBS.

1. Emma Crichton-Shoshoni 2. Olivia Smith-Kelly Walsh

181 LBS. 1. Maggie Smith-Rock Springs

Be sure and check out our collection of photos from Sunday's action at the Ford Center, compliments of Jessica Brenton

