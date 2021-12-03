Gillette’s Amanda Welsh Wins 1st Rd. of the NFR in Barrel Racing

The National Finals Rodeo kicked off on Thursday night in Las Vegas and some of the Wyoming contingent had a night to remember. Gillette's Amanda Welsh, who attended Campbell County High School placed first in the opening round of the barrel racing with Cheyenne Wimberly. Each posted a time of 13.77 and Welsh is making her first appearance at the NFR. By taking first place in the round, both of these ladies earned $24,167 with Welsh starting the NFR 7th in the world standings with $76, 919.48 in earnings

In the bareback, former Buffalo High School wrestler Cole Reiner took 2nd in the 1st round of the NFR with an 88.5 aboard Irish Eyes from the Sankey Rodeo Company. He started the NFR in 8th place in the world standings and moved up to 7th after last nights performance with $129,552.21 in earnings,

Former Cheyenne East High school wrestler Brody Cress won over $16,000 with a 3rd place in the opening round of the saddle bronc. He posted an 87.5 and now is in 3rd place in the world standings with $168,335.81. Also in the saddle bronc, former Sheridan College cowboy Zeke Thurston took 1st in the round with an 88.5 and is 4th in the world standings at $133,969.13. He pocketed 24, 167 for his effort last night.

In the team roping, Trey Yates who competed at Casper College and Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington won the buckle in the opening round with Tyler Wade. Their time was 4 flat so each won $26,997. Yates is currently in 5th place in the world standings from the heeler spot at $121,778.83

Former Northwest College in Powell cowboy Shane Procter posted an 82.5 in last night's session of the building but was out of the money. He is currently in 14th place in the world standings at $107,778.83

The 2nd round of the NFR will be tonight from the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas

Get our free mobile app

Western Wear Through the Years

- Western Wear Through the Years

Ten Of The Oldest Saloons In Wyoming Old West history is even better with a cold beer in your hand. Join us for a bar crawl as we pay a virtual visit to the ten longest-running saloons in the Cowboy State.



Ten of the Oldest Saloons In Wyoming