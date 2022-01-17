Gillette Police Shoot And Kill Man, Say He Had Weapon

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — Two police officers in Gillette shot and killed a man who allegedly charged at them with a “large edged weapon.”

Police responded at 7 a.m. Sunday to a report that the suspect had made threats and refused to leave a residence.

When officers arrived, the man refused orders to drop his weapon. Gillette Police say the officers used two “less lethal” options to try to disarm the man, and he went further inside the residence.

While the officers continued to try to disarm the man, they said he charged and swung the weapon at them.

The officers shot the man. He died at the scene.