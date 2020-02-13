Gillette PD: No Charges in January Shooting Death, Man Acted Reasonably

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — Police in Gillette aren't pursuing charges in a shooting death. Police say 21-year-old Steven Peterson shot his friend, 24-year-old Jesse Flores, on Jan. 31.

Police say their investigation shows Peterson acted reasonably. The Gillette News-Record reports the men got in an argument after drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana.

Police say Flores threatened Peterson, who locked himself in his bedroom with a handgun.

Peterson reported hearing a sound like the cycling of a slide on a handgun while Flores tried to manipulate the lock. Peterson shot Flores after he got through the door.

Police say Peterson cooperated with investigators, who found a handgun outside the bedroom door.

