Cheyenne Woman Acquitted in Fiance’s Death

A Laramie County jury on Wednesday evening acquitted a Cheyenne woman of second-degree murder in the shooting death of her fiance.

Attorneys for 35-year-old Danelle Moyte successfully argued she was acting in self-defense when she shot 39-year-old Christopher Garcia following an argument on May 16, 2020.

Deputies say they were called to Moyte's home around 2 a.m. that morning and arrived to find Garcia inside the home with a single 9mm gunshot wound. He was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Get our free mobile app

Moyte, a Title 1 teacher at Afflerbach Elementary School at the time, reportedly told deputies she feared Garcia would beat her.

Had Moyte been convicted, she would have been facing 20 years to life.

For more information about this case, check out our earlier posts:

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.