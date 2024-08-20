Get Ready, Casper College Fall Sports Official Begin Friday

The Lady Thunderbirds' soccer team will play Utah State Eastern at noon on Friday, August 23rd at the Casper College Murane Playing Fields. On Saturday they will play the College of Southern Idaho at noon on the same field.

Both games are followed by the men's teams beginning at 2:00 p.m.

For the first time in the program's history the Casper College the men's soccer team is starting with a top 10 ranking in the NJCAA. "We will have a target on our backs the size of Texas...and we wouldn't want it any other way" wrote the team on Thunderbird Social. The Lady T-birds are ranked No. 16.

The women's volleyball team will play Otero College in McCook, Nebraska on Friday the 23rd at 11:00 a.m. and North Platte Community College at 3:00 p.m. On Saturday they will play Seward Community College in McCook at 9:00 a.m. followed by McCook Community College at 1:00 p.m.

Last year the Lady Thunderbirds volleyball team finished the season as 10th in the nation.

The Casper College rodeo team will compete against Chadron State College on September 6th through the 9th in Casper. Last year the rodeo team had three members qualify for the College National Finals Rodeo in June.

