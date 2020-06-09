George Floyd, Whose Death Energized a Movement, to be Buried

HOUSTON (AP) — The black man whose death has inspired a worldwide reckoning over racial injustice will be buried in Houston Tuesday, carried home in a horse-drawn carriage.

George Floyd, who was 46 when he was killed, will be laid to rest next to his mother.

On May 25, as a white Minneapolis officer pressed a knee on Floyd’s neck as the dying man cried out for his mother.

Floyd’s death sparked international protests and drew new attention to the treatment of African Americans in the U.S. by police and the criminal justice system.

His funeral will be private.

Some 6,000 people attended a public memorial service Monday.