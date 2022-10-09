Former Wyoming Resident Kanye West Wears ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt, Threatens Jewish People

Former Wyoming resident Kanye West has made multiple headlines this week, with a series of actions, interviews, and social media posts.

Get our free mobile app

West, who now simply goes by 'Ye,' first appeared during Paris Fashion Week wearing a shirt adorned with the words 'White Lives Matter.'

"West turned up to the “secret” runway presentation for his ninth Yeezy collection in a long-sleeve T-shirt; printed on the back were the words 'white lives matter' – which the Anti-Defamation considers a hate slogan, used by the KKK, the Aryan Renaissance Society and other white supremacist groups," The Guardian wrote.

He also wore the shirt to his daughter North's school basketball game.

Ye took to Instagram to address the response to the shirt, writing that "Everyone Knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam. Now it's over. You're Welcome."

Following that, Ye appeared on Fox News in a two-part interview with conservative show host Tucker Carlson, explaining that he wore the shirt because he thought it was "funny."

“I thought the shirt was a funny shirt, I thought the idea of me wearing it was funny,” Ye told Carlson.

Ye then said that he put 'White Lives Matter' on the shirt "because they do. It's the obvious thing."

The phrase was born in response to the 'Black Lives Matter' slogan that was created in the aftermath of extreme police brutality in various parts of the country.

Then, on Saturday night, Ye took to his various social mediums to address his issues with the Jewish population.

On Instagram, Ye posted screenshots of a conversation that he seemingly had with Diddy, in which he wrote "Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me. I told you this was war."

attachment-attachment-Kanye-Diddy-2 loading...

Instagram would, shortly thereafter, restrict his account.

It's unclear if that message or a different one was what caused Instagram, via Meta, to restrict Ye's account but afterwards he took to Twitter to express his views to a new audience.

"I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda," Ye wrote in a now deleted Tweet.

attachment-Fem3fyhXgAED2QR (1) loading...



Ye first purchased a nearly 4,000-acre ranch in Cody, Wyoming in 2019. After his divorce from Kim Kardashian, he put the ranch on the market, selling it for $11 million but, as of August 2022, he has removed the ranch from the market. It is unclear if Ye will return to Wyoming or not but, as of now, he still owns properties in the state.

Read More: Kanye West Attracts Thousands to Wyoming for Worship Service

Take a Look at Kanye West's "Monster Lake Ranch" Property in Cody, Wyoming