Gay Bar Shooting Suspect Facing Murder, Hate Crime Charges

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Court records show the man suspected of killing five people and injuring others at a gay bar in Colorado Springs is facing murder and hate crime charges.

According to online court records obtained Monday, 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich is facing five murder charges and five charges of committing a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury.

Information on a lawyer who could speak on Aldrich’s behalf wasn’t immediately available Monday.

A law enforcement official who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity has said the suspect used an AR-15-style semiautomatic weapon in Saturday night’s attack.

