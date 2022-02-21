Wyoming gas prices have risen 5 cents in the past week, averaging $3.37 a gallon on Monday according to GasBuddy's daily survey of stations in Wyoming.

Gas prices in Wyoming are 10.4 cents higher than a month ago and 97.8 cents higher than a year ago, with the cheapest station in Wyoming currently priced at $2.89 a gallon and the most expensive is $3.99 a gallon.

Natrona County has the second cheapest average prices in the state at an average of $3.29 a gallon on Monday, tied with Platte County, with Albany County at the cheapest at $3.12 a gallon, and Teton County at the highest at $3.61 a gallon.

Wyoming is in the middle when it comes to gas prices, as the 23rd least expensive state, while California is the most expensive at $4.72 a gallon and Oklahoma is the cheapest at $3.16 a gallon.

National gasoline prices have risen 3.2 cents in the last week, currently averaging $3.52 a gallon, with the national average up 20.7 cents from a month ago and 88.9 cents higher than a year ago.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said:

"With tensions still very high that Russia may invade Ukraine, gasoline prices kept moving higher, tugged by the rising price of oil as the market concentrates on possible outcomes from the situation that could affect global oil production amidst recovering demand," De Haan said. "However, with nuclear talks between Iran and global powers ongoing in Vienna, the possibility exists that a new deal could bring Iran's crude oil supply back to legitimate markets, helping to ease a slight portion of supply concerns. While the proposition remains in the air for the time being, we're also just a few weeks away from the traditional start of the spring surge in gasoline prices, brought on by the change to summer gasoline, seasonal maintenance at refineries and rising demand. The weeks ahead could be rather ugly with rising prices, especially if Russia pursues a strong-arm invasion of Ukraine."