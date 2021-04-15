7:28 P.M. UPDATE:

Cheyenne police say the roads are now open.

7:15 P.M. UPDATE:

Black Hills Energy spokeswoman Laurie Farkas says technicians were able to stop the leak at approximately 4:30 p.m., but they are still working to repair natural gas service.

The cause of the leak remains under investigation.

4:33 P.M. UPDATE:

Black Hills Energy spokeswoman Laurie Farkas says the evacuation order has been lifted for all affected buildings except for the Majestic Building.

3:45 P.M. UPDATE:

Black Hills Energy is confirming a natural gas leak near the Majestic Building in downtown Cheyenne but has yet to figure out the cause.

Company spokeswoman Laurie Farkas says electrical power and natural gas service have been turned off to the building, and technicians are working to safely restore service as soon as possible.

"In order to make the necessary repairs, roadways in the area will remain closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic," said Farkas.

"It is anticipated the closure of both lanes will remain in effect until early this evening, with one lane in each direction re-opening at that time."

Drivers are urged to slow down and use an abundance of caution in the area, as workers will be performing tasks in the roadways.

UPDATE:

Blacks Hills Energy spokeswoman Laurie Farkas says technicians are looking into the cause of a reported natural gas leak near the Majestic Building in downtown Cheyenne.

Farkas says the report came in around 11:20 a.m. this morning.

"We have not determined whether or not it's a leak yet," said Farkas. "We are investigating."

Out of an abundance of caution, Farkas says several buildings in the area have been evacuated, including the Wrangler, Flippers, the Hynds Building, the Plains Hotel and the Paramount.

W. Linconlway between Carey Avenue and Central Avenue, and Capitol Avenue between W. 15th Street (the Depot) and W. 17th Street are also closed.

"Once we know more of what's going on we would be able to open up the lanes," said Farkas. "So, hopefully within the next few hours we'll be able to do that."

ORIGINAL STORY:

A suspected natural gas leak is forcing road closures in downtown Cheyenne, according to the police department.

According to a Facebook post, W. Linconlway is closed between Carey Avenue and Central Avenue, and Capitol Avenue is closed between W. 15th Street (the Depot) and W. 17th Street.

Police are asking people to avoid the area and use caution while driving.