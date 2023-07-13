Game and Fish Staff Share Some of Their Favorite Springtime Photos
Staff members submitted more than 200 photos. The Wyoming Game and Fish picked out a dozen of their favorites and are sharing them with the public, titling the collection Rejuvenation.
They wrote:
For a while, one had to wonder if spring would ever arrive in certain parts of Wyoming. Winter kept a firm grip on much of the state this year.
But whether it is early or late, spring is a glorious time — a rejuvenation if you will. Life begins for some of Wyoming’s wildlife in the spring. For other species, the season marks a time to move and feed. Hillsides are green, wildflowers begin to show. It’s an outstanding time, albeit short.
Photo Essay: Rejuvenation. Springtime 2023. You can subscribe to Wyoming Wildlife to see more like these.
