Gaetz, Boebert Announced As Speakers At Casper Trump Rally

Donald Trump's Save America Political Action Committee has announced a lineup of speakers for Saturday's rally including nationally known politicians and some serving in Wyoming.

On Thursday, the PAC announced Florida US Representative Matt Gaetz will speak along with Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert.

Boebert has been a staunch supporter of the 45th president since she took office representing western Colorado in 2021.

Gaetz, meanwhile, represents the mid-portion of the Florida Panhandle. Gaetz, too, has been a fervent supporter of Trump, having campaigned against US Rep. Liz Cheney in Cheyenne last year.

Other Congressional guest speakers include:

US Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.

US Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla.

Special guest speakers include:

Harriet Hageman, candidate for US Representative

Wyoming GOP Chairman Frank Eathorne

Wyoming Senator Cheri Steinmetz

Wyoming Rep. Chip Neiman

Wyoming Rep. John Bear

Former Wyoming Rep. Marti Halverson

Parking and line open at 6 a.m. Doors open at 11 a.m.; speakers begin at 1 p.m. and the former president is expected to take the stage at 4 p.m.