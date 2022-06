Thousands of people turned out at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper on Saturday in hopes of seeing former US President Donald Trump speak.

A line well-over a mile long snaked around the parking lot outside the venue. Supporters hoping to see Trump speak were jovial with each other. Vendors sold hats, flags and banners.

Guest speakers began at 1 p.m. Trump is expected to take the stage at 4 p.m.

Here are some sights from the event.