Saturday, May 20, Funky Junk will be happening from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on 6th and Durbin.

You can expect 70 vendors, five food trucks, beverages from Frontier and Backward's along with live music.

Check out September's turnout in photos below!

Funky Junk Fall Edition Packs Downtown Casper on Saturday

Funky Junk in the Fall of 2021: