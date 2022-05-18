Casper’s Funky Junk Is Back For Spring 2022 And We Can’t Wait!

Funky Junk is back!

For those of your that aren't familiar with this awesome local event, it's kind of like one big huge neighborhood party...

Live music, artisan vendors, food trucks, and a whole lot of great family-friendly fun is what you can expect at Funky Junk.

This Spring's Funky Junk event is on May 21 and begins at 10 am and ends at 5 pm and is located at 615 S Durbin St, Casper, Wyoming.

Each Funky Junk event has a variety of participants, and I thought it would be a great idea to share with you some of what you will see this Saturday. Keep in mind that the list below is NOT the full list of participants.

Laura Hunter of Pure Impressions Design will be participating in this weekend's Funky Junk event for her 5th year, and this is what she had to say about the event,

My favorite thing is the people. The vendors AND the shoppers. It's like a little family. And all of the seasoned vendors welcome the new vendors in with open arms. I love the community it creates. Every one of us inside the Funky Junk shop right now started off as a Funky Junk vendor. Whitney is one of those women that doesn't compete with other business owners. She just wants to lift others up. We're building something magic here. ✨

For those of us that have had the pleasure of attending this event, Funky Junk truly IS magical.

After all, what's more magical than a community out showing their support for each other and reconnecting after a long Wyoming winter of staying inside and out of the cold?

