Frost Advisory Issued For Southeast Wyoming For Early Saturday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for much of southeast Wyoming between 12 a.m. and 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 8.

The National Weather Service defines a Frost Advisory as follows:

A Frost Advisory is issued when the minimum temperature is forecast to be 33 to 36 degrees on clear and calm nights during the growing season.

A Frost Advisory is issued in the autumn until the end of the growing season (marked by the occurrence of first widespread freeze).

The agency posted this statement on its website:

''7/2AM: A Frost Advisory is in effect from midnight tonight through 8 AM Saturday for areas east of the Laramie Range. With clearing skies this evening, it's going to get quite chilly. Look for lows tonight into the low 30s for most locations. Frost will be widespread. Those still with outdoor gardens or temperature-sensitive plants will need to take actions today to protect these plants.''