From Beer to Beef: Wyoming Business Council Launches Directory to Make Buying Local Easier

Today, the Wyoming Business Council is launching a new online directory connecting in-state farmers, ranchers, distilleres, brewers, and other producers with interested buyers so they can purchase fresh, locally-made food and beverages.

"From beer to beef, corn to spirits, and honey to eggs, Wyoming producers are encouraged to list their products in the directory in preparation for the second phase when the WBC will heavily market the directory to local, regional, national, and international buyers" stated the WBC in a written announcement.

The directory is called Wyoming Table.

Jill Tregemba, WBC Agribusiness Manager and Wyoming State Fair Board member

“We are thrilled to launch the first phase of Wyoming Table this week at State Fair,” said Jill Tregemba, WBC Agribusiness Manager and Wyoming State Fair board member. “We’ve seen increased demand from buyers all over the world who are looking for more ranch-to-table and locally sourced options, and this directory is designed to connect them to our amazing Wyoming producers, all in one place.”

Producers can apply now at JoinWYTable.com or visit with the Business Council team at the State Fair Roundup Ag Tent this week for more information. Producers will need to provide general business contact information, product details, and photos when applying for the directory. Once the directory is populated with Wyoming producers, the second phase of Wyoming Table will begin and buyers will have access to a diverse array of locally sourced products.

For more information about the directory and how to list your products, contact the Wyoming Business Council at wbc.wyomingtable@wyo.gov.

