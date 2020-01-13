Four Bodies Recovered From Small Plane Crash in Montana

Authorities have recovered the bodies of four people from the wreckage of a small plane that crashed in southern Montana.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder says the bodies were taken to the morgue in Billings and autopsies are planned Monday to identify them.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the single-engine Cessna 182 crashed Saturday evening.

It was found the next day north of Billings.

Linder told The Billings Gazette it appears the airplane hit a guy-wire on a 200-foot antenna tower on a mountain, went off the edge and tumbled down the side of the mountain.