2024 Central Wyoming Artist and Makers Festival this weekend in Mills

CASPER, Wyo. – Art on the Go and the City of Mills joined forces to form the first ever Central Wyoming Artists and Makers Festival this weekend.

According to a post on social media, the event is on Saturday, Aug. 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Freden Park.

The event will give local artists the chance to showcase their work, and for community members and small businesses to gather in one place.

The event will feature food trucks, vendors, and live music by Courtney Dae, Pleasure People, and The Flash Back Band. Food trucks will include the Hangry Dog, Tacos Locos, WyoPhilly Food Truck, Blue Ridge Coffee, and Sugar & Ice.

In addition, the Science Zone will be on hand featuring a special kids project called “The Science of Art.”

The event is located at Freden Park, on the corner of Pendell Blvd. and Freden Blvd. More information can be found here.

