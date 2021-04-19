Former UW Player Marcus Williams Transfers to Texas A&M

Former Wyoming Cowboy basketball player Marcus Williams will be headed back to his home state as he will transfer to Texas A&M. He made the announcement through social media over the weekend. With transfer rules relaxed for a period of one year players do not have to sit out a season when they switch schools, so Williams is eligible right away to play for the Aggies. With this one-year waiver, over 1300 players have entered the transfer portal.

Williams was named the Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Year as he averaged 14.8 points per game. He displayed top-notch ability for the Pokes this past season and would have been a cornerstone of next year's team. But with rosters more fluid than ever, UW will have to adjust to Williams's departure as well as Kwane Marble's departure. He entered the transfer portal and landed at Loyola-Marymount.

Williams is a 6-2 guard who hails from Dickinson, Texas which is south of Houston so he isn't too far from the A&M campus in College Station. The Aggies need all the help they can get as they went 8-10 this past season with a 2-8 mark in the SEC.

Get our free mobile app

University of Wyoming Athletics