Cowboys Dominate Denver University to Improve to 4-1

The Wyoming Cowboy basketball team flexed their muscles as they pounded Denver University in Laramie on Wednesday night 83-61. Freshman Marcus Williams had a phenomenal game with 30 points, 20 of those in the end half. He was 13-20 from the field with a trifecta of 3 pointers along with 5 assists. That 30 point mark was the most by a UW freshman in 10 years. Kenny Foster had 15 points and Hunter Maldonado chipped in 14.

Denver University was sloppy with the ball with 27 turnovers with every player with the exception of one recording a turnover in the game. The Pioneers were led in scoring by Frank Ryder with 12.

The Pokes are 4-1 on the year and will travel to Utah Valley on Saturday afternoon at 2 pm.

Tyler Davis

University of Wyoming

