Cowboys Clubbed by Fresno State

The Wyoming Cowboy basketball team ended up splitting their two-game road series with Fresno State after absorbing an 81-61 defeat on Monday night. The Cowboys had a rough shooting night going just 38% for the game and 33% in the first half. The Pokes were just 5-17 from the 3 point line and were led in scoring by Marcus Williams with 20 points on 6-16 from the floor. Kwane Marble was 7-10 from the field and finished with 14 points. Wyoming was scorched by Orlando Robinson who threw in a game-high 33 points on 12-16 from the field, plus 13 rebounds.

Wyoming's 6 game winning streak was snapped so they fall to 7-2 overall and 1-1 in Mountain West Conference play. They'll host Boise State on Monday at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie.

Samuel Marshall

Fresno State University