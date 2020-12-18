Cowboys Edge Omaha To Improve to 6-1

The Wyoming Cowboy basketball team survived a challenge from Omaha on Thursday night in Laramie but prevailed 82-78 to get to 6-1 on the year. The Cowboys shot 43% from the field but hit 11 three's in the game with Drake Jefferies netting 5 of those. Jefferies finished with 19 points and Kwane Marble came off the bench to add 17, Omaha gave UW a run for their money but falls to 2-6.

The Pokes will have some time off as their games next week with UNLV have been postponed due to coronavirus concerns within the Rebel program. So next up will be a road game at Fresno State on January 2nd.

University of Wyoming