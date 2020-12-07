Cowboy Basketball Team Upsets Oregon State

The Wyoming Cowboy basketball team improved to 3-1 on the year by posting a 76-73 win over Oregon State on Sunday in Corvallis. The Pokes trailed by as many as 11 in the game but held OSU without a field goal for the last 5:45 of the contest. The Beavers shot just 24% from the field in the 2nd half.

Wyoming received a super game from Kenny Foster who was 6-10 from the field and threw in 19 points. Jeremiah Oden added 15 and Xavier Dusell chipped in 14. UW had just 11 turnovers and shot 48% from the floor. They were also 8-20 from the 3 point line.

Oregon State was led by Ethan Thompson with 20 as he went 10-13 from the charity stripe. The Beavers as a team hit 26-33 free throws in the game. The Cowboys will be at home on Wednesday night to host Denver University in Laramie.